CIUDAD Lineal, a district of Madrid, has declared war on the prostitution leaflets that are littering different parts of the district.

-- Advertisement --



The campaign to remove the prostitution flyers, launched by the Municipal Council, began at the end of November and will initially last until July 2021.

According to the councillor of Ciudad Lineal, Ángel Niño, this type of card constitutes “an absolute disregard for women and degrading images [can be] seen by our children, young and old”.

“It is about the degradation of women represented in this publicity. Thousands and thousands of these cards invade our streets, dirty our gardens and our vehicles. It is the [opposite] to what we are looking for in our district”, she adds.

Through Ciudad Lineal’s District Collaboration Unit (UDC), workers from the El Olivar Association will walk the streets of the Quintana, Ventas, Pueblo Nuevo and San Pascual districts, which are the most affected by this problem, removing the cards and propaganda that invade parked vehicles. In the first four hours of this initiative on Friday, December 11, 1,238 advertising cards were withdrawn.

Neighbourhood associations and the platform ‘No Acto’ requested some time ago that the Town Hall of the capital be more vigilant to avoid the proliferation of this type of publicity which presents women as merchandise.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid district’s war on prostitution leaflets”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.