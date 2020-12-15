A LOTTERY administration in Almeria has hidden 10 tickets in its neighbourhood in an aim to encourage local shopping.

-- Advertisement --



Lottery administration number 13 in Almeria, better known as La Trece, is run by Jesus Ibañez who told the press that when work was going on last year in the Oliveros area of Almeria city, it made it hard for people to access so they had to go elsewhere. He then thought it would be a good idea to do something to encourage people to visit the area.

He didn’t plan to do it again these year, but as businesses in the area are suffering due to Covid-19 restrictions, he decided to hide the tickets.

The idea has been very popular with residents in the area, and is also attracting visitors from other neighbourhoods, with two people having already found the tickets.

The numbers of the hidden tenths of tickets are 90612, for El Gordo Christmas lottery, which will be drawn on December 22.

People have been calling for clues about where the tickets will be hidden, and until Friday, every day two will be hidden in the area.

On its website and social network, the lottery administration will be giving clues about where the envelopes are located. They contain a slip which can be exchanged for a lottery ticket at La Trece, as well as instructions.

The lottery seller is hopeful the number might earn someone a prize in the Christmas lottery.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lottery seller hides tickets around Almeria to encourage trade”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.