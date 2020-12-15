Local New Sports for all

Carvajal Fuengirola welcomes a news sports hall to be built, the area recently attended by the mayor and site executives.

The local mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula has announced a new sports centre.

Ana Mula announced the building of a new sports centre for Carvajal and Fuengirola.

The building works will go on till September 2021, and the final bill for all works will stand at 2.77 million euros.

The project can progress faster thanks to changes in policies relating to the pandemic.

Local businesses will benefit and the residents who have not just a modern fitness facility but also a social meeting place and a general hub for the community.

