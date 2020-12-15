Junta warns that measures may need to be tightened again

THE President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has warned that some changes may be made to the Covid-19 measures planned from Friday.

-- Advertisement --



He explained that a new meeting will be held on Thursday, December 17, and decisions will be made based on the evolution of the virus in Andalucia and the number of contagions.

During a radio broadcast this morning, Tuesday, December 15, he expressed his concern over the possibility of figures rising over the next few days.

The long weekend at the beginning of this month, could be behind rising figures, and if necessary, mobility restrictions and commercial opening times which were lifted at the end of last week, could be back on the table.

The measures which had been announced from December 18, were the possibility of travelling between provinces, shops closing at 10.30pm, bars and restaurants open again from 8pm to 10.30pm, and the curfew from 11pm to 6am. If it is seen in Thursday’s meeting that numbers have got worse, the Junta de Andalucia may have to go back on these plans.

The President of the Junta, however, said that he hoped stricter restrictions would not be necessary, although he warns that some measures may need to be tightened again.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Junta warns measures may need to be tightened again”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.