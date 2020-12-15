Hospitality sector protests measures: Enough is enough!

A PROTEST rally against the measures put in place by the government for the hospitality sector is due to take place in Plaza de la Mezquita, Benalmadena, tomorrow, Wednesday, December 16. The slogan for the rally is ‘enough is enough’.

The protest rally, organised by the Benalmadena Hospitality Association is due to take place at 7pm for members of the association and anyone who wants to join in to show their disagreement with the measures put in place by the Junta de Andalucia.

This comes together with protests announced every day at 6.15pm at the entrance to Calle Larios in Malaga city against the “constant abuse” suffered by the catering and hospitality sector.

The Junta de Andalucia has ruled that from December 18, bars and restaurants in the region can open from 6am (or their normal opening time) to 6pm, then they are forced to close until 8pm, when they can reopen until 10.30pm. This measure is due to be in place until January 10.

The exception to these measures is on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve when bars and restaurants will be allowed to open until 1.30am.

