Here’s flying with you ‘KID’

You can now fly by a new route from Malaga to Casablanca.

The airline AirArabia is now going to operate six flights a week using an airbus 320 with up to 174 passengers on board.

The route it’s said will expand in the new year with two more flights making a total of eight (8).

The route to the Morrocan city began on Monday, December 15, with the two inaugural flights.

The first passengers were welcomed and surprised by the Morrocan consul from Algeciras greeting them.

The director of Malaga airport Pedro Bendala and Laura Rosales head of commercial were also there to greet passengers.

