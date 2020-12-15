STAFF from the Species Protection Service accompanied volunteers from Menorca who visited the Laboratory of Marine Research and Aquaculture, LIMIA in Mallorca which is looking after 22 turtles taken from a hatching site in Menorca.

There they were able to learn about the program of growth and introduction to the sea, known as Head Starting, which follow the specimens until they reach approximately two kilos in weight, before being released.

The specimens come from the first nest registered in Menorca, of 132 eggs, in Punta Prima, and which was later moved to Cala Mesquida to guarantee a greater survival of specimens.

With two nests found in Menorca and one in Ibiza this year, 155 sea turtles have been born in the Balearic Islands, of which 89 were distributed to five safe centres.

