FURLOUGHED UK Workers Risk Losing Their Job To Automation as the virus brings workplace changes



The findings of a commission by the Fabian Society and the Community trade union, chaired by Yvette Cooper, the Labour MP, reveal that up to 61 per cent of the UK workforce is at risk of their job, especially in the leisure, hospitality, and retail sectors, being replaced by automation of some sort, as the current furlough during the pandemic is forcing businesses to investigate ways of using technology to keep them running, no matter what the circumstances.

It is known that while employees are working from home, employers are looking into ways of using technology to help their businesses survive, which means that many workers will no longer be needed once that technology is in place, with the concerns about incorporating social distancing, and the increase in online purchasing is leading employers to realise they need fewer staff when they have reliable and automated operations.

Analysis by an Office for National Statistics report states that out of 9.6 million workers currently furloughed, around 5.9 million are in the sectors most at risk of losing their jobs to a machine of some sort.

