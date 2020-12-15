French Coronavirus Cases Quadruple in 24 hours as Deaths Rise By 200%

French Coronavirus Cases Quadruple in 24 hours and Deaths Rise By 200% in Just a Day.

France almost quadrupled the number of infections this Tuesday, Dec. 15, compared to yesterday. The French Ministry of Health reported 11,532 new cases on Tuesday, compared to the 3,063 that it registered yesterday, although it must be said that these figures are the result of an increase in the number of CRPs compared with those of the previous day. The country has also added 790 deaths to the official statistics, more than double that of the previous day.

Europe on the rise

Italy has also doubled its daily death toll with 846 deaths, the worst data since the pandemic started. Germany has registered 500 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, its third-highest figure in a day.

In Spain, the Ministry of Health has reported 10,328 new infections and 388 deaths. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days has risen to 199 diagnosed cases per 100,000 inhabitants, five points more than the previous day. According to preliminary data from the fourth round of the national seroprevalence study, 9.9% of the Spanish population has now contracted the disease, a figure equivalent to 4.7 million people. The European Medicines Agency has bought forward to December 21 a meeting to evaluate the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Spain’s ‘mass vaccinations’ are due to start the first week in January, the country is once again witnessing a rise in cases after weeks of decline. As mentioned earlier, the new mutation could very well be to blame for the sudden and fast rise in cases. Although no more or even less severe than the original strain it nevertheless spreads much faster.

