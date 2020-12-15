FORMULA ONE Legend Sir Frank Williams Admitted To Hospital his family reported tonight

The family of Williams Formula One team founder, Sir Frank Williams, aged 78, said tonight (Tuesday), that he had been admitted to hospital.

A statement from the family read, “Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition. Frank’s medical condition is a private matter, and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time. We ask for you to respect the family’s privacy. The team will release a further update in due course”.

The Williams team is one of the most successful in the history of Formula One racing, founded by Sir Frank back in 1977, along with Patrick Head. Ferrari is the only team with more constructors points than the Williams team.

