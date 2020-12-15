BLIND Father-to-be gets to feel his first baby scan, after a kind woman comes up with an ingenious idea.

Nathan Edge, aged 26 from Mansfield, Nottingham is expecting his first child with partner Emma Fotheringham, 26. Nathan had missed out on being able to see the scan as he is blind, but Emma found a new friend that had a fantastic idea.

-- Advertisement --



Nathan, who in the past has been a member of England’s blind football team, was in for a real surprise when Deb Fisher embroidered the baby scan for him. Nathan took to Twitter to share the news of the embroidered scan and so far has gained over 30,000 retweets and likes.

Nathan, talking about the embroidered scan said, “Emma had been planning it for a few weeks.

“But she was able to not let me find out about it until it was finished.”

“I was quite emotional, it took me a few minutes to work it out.”

Deb was in tears at Nathan’s please reaction to the gift and is set to create future scans for the couple too.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Baby Scan for Blind Father-to-be ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.