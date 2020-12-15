EU to Launch New Digital Laws Against Big Tech

THE EUROPEAN Union is set to release new rules that will change how tech giants allow competition and take responsibility for their platforms’ content.

The new laws called the Digital Markets and Digital Services Act, are the first revision in EU tech law in two decades. The proposals are led by longtime big tech critics Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton who said in a co-written Irish Times piece that “the business and political interests of a handful of companies should not dictate our future”.

They added that Europe needs to “update our toolbox and make sure that our rules and principles are respected everywhere, online as well as offline”. Heavy fines will be applied to big tech companies in breach of the sweeping new laws.

Among the EU’s new reforms, tech giants would be banned from using data gathered on one service to improve or create a new one – which lawmakers say will encourage competition. The EU Commission has described big tech companies as”gatekeepers”, saying they “set the rules of the game for their users and their competitors”.