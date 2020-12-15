Eleven Dead After Fire Raged Through Retirement Home in Russia

Eleven Dead After Fire Raged Through a One-Storey Wooden Retirement Home in Russia- all had Mobility Issues.

ELEVEN ELDERLY PEOPLE with mobility issues died after being trapped in a burning retirement home in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 15 in the Russian region of Bashkortostan, situated in the Urals mountains, authorities said. The fire was initially reported at about 3 a.m. (2200 GMT Monday) in the village of Ishbuldino, the emergencies ministry said in a statement, and was put out around three hours later.

“Four people evacuated (the site) on their own before the arrival of firefighters,” the ministry said. Russian news agency Interfax quoted the district authorities as saying that one of the survivors was a staff member, while three others were residents whom she managed to lead out of the one-storey wooden building.

It is understood that all 11 victims were elderly residents who had mobility issues and sadly could not be quickly evacuated, Interfax reported. Russia’s investigative committee said it has launched an urgent probe into the incident.

