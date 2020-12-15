DONALD TRUMP Officially Loses As Joe Biden Victory Is Approved By Electoral College and Biden is Confirmed



Joe Biden is officially the next President of the United States, after today, Monday, December 14, he won the required number of Electoral College votes, meaning that Biden will be sworn in on January 6, 2021.

The results in November had shown originally that 78-year-old Biden had won 306 Electoral College votes when only needing 270 for victory, but because of the continual claims by Trump that the election was rigged and that there had been widespread fraud, as well as his numerous legal campaigns, all slowing the process down, it has finally been announced this evening, with Biden due to make a speech at 8pm local time.

The US Electoral College had convened on Monday, and state by state, they confirmed the Democrat Biden as the winner, with Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan, states all won originally by Joe Biden, but contested by Trump, today all cast in favour of Biden.

There is still a slim to almost impossible chance, that on January 6, 2021, a special meeting of the US Congress could overturn the decision, but, it is tipped as being highly unlikely.

