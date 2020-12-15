Diane Abbott Tweets Photos With Her Mingling In A Crowd Of Around 20 People

DIANE ABBOTT Tweets Her Photos Mingling With 20 People And Not Social Distancing, at a Labour party rally



Diane Abbott has been caught out tweeting the photographs of her appearance at a Labour Party rally, in support of Jeremy Corbyn, in London Fields, on Sunday, December 13, mingling with around 20 other Labour supporters, holding a banner, reading, ‘Jeremy is the beating heart of Labour’, standing proudly in the front row without wearing a mask, tweeting, “Campaigning for Labour Party democracy and to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. #IStandWithJeremyCorbyn”.

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP, is a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, having been his shadow home secretary, attended the demonstration rally, to lend her support to a campaign that is trying to reinstate Jeremy Corbyn as a Labour MP, and to restore him the whip.

Face masks are of course not mandatory outdoors, in Tier 2, but social gatherings are limited to 6 persons, and strangely enough, photographs tweeted, later on, show Ms Abbott wearing a face mask while speaking through a megaphone.

