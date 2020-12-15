COVID-19 Vaccinations to Begin in December for Andalucia

COVID-19 vaccinations are set to begin in December for Andalucia, if the Eurpoean Medicines Agency approves the vaccine on December 23.

Elias Bendodo, Minister of the Presidency, announced that Andalucia’s at risk population will start to be vaccinated late December. The start date will be dependent on the approval still and Andalucia has already planned for the distribution and storage of the vaccine.

The first set of vaccines should arrive days after Christmas eve according to Bendodo, and Andalucia expects to received nearly 200,000 doses. He also commented that the vaccine by Pfizer is taken in two parts, with a 21-day gap between injections.

Training courses are starting for the initial 500 nurses that will be administering the vaccine.

