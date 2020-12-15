COVID-19 Tests for Teachers After Christmas Break in Andalucia

THE Junta de Andalucia will carry out COVID-19 tests for teachers and non-teaching staff after the Christmas break in Andalucia.

The tests will ensure a safe return to schools and educational centres after the festive period, and will hopefully see the current COVID-19 free status of schools maintained. At the moment over 99 per cents of Andalucian centres are COVID-19 free.

Javier Imbroda, the Andalusian Minister of Education and Sports recognised the enormity of the task but said it is, “a logistical challenge that we face with full responsibility, which has to be shared by all professionals who are part of the community”.

