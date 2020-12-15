COLEEN NOLAN Admits Cancer Fears after her two sisters’ diagnoses



Coleen Nolan, the 55-year-old Loose Women and Nolan Sisters star, has admitted her fears about getting breast cancer, after three of her sisters have already been diagnosed with it, having already lost her elder sister, Bernie, in 2013, to breast cancer.

-- Advertisement --



Only this year, her other sister, 61-year-old Linda revealed her cancer had returned, on the exact same day that their oldest sister, Anne, was diagnosed with cancer also.

Coleen spoke this Monday, during the new ITV show, The Real Full Monty On Ice, which is raising money for cancer awareness, saying, “Once I got over shock and trauma, then you go through the panic of, ‘Am I next?’ It’s obviously in my family. Cancer took my sister Bernie in 2013, I didn’t think life could get any worse than that then bam 2020 comes alone.

My first thought with Anne and Linda was, ‘I can’t bear losing any more sisters, I can’t bear it!’”.

She continued, “It’s been horrendous actually, you try and be strong for them, as they are being strong, there are just times when you feel so weak with it and angry, it’s unfair. Anne went very quickly when she found hers. She’s just had her test results and the cancer has gone, it’s an even more important message to get across just go to the doctor, don’t be scared it can save your life, also confessing she was considering a mastectomy, “Of course. Seeing what Anne and Linda are going through has made me think a lot about having a mastectomy. I’ve been lying in bed at night, looking down at my breasts and thinking, ‘Am I just walking around with two timebombs here?’ If that’s a possibility, maybe I need to get rid of them”.

_________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Coleen Nolan Admits Cancer Fears”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.