‘Closer to those you love the most’ is the slogan for Velez-Malaga Tourism’s new Christmas campaign.

THE initiative aims to “stimulate, promote and support local commerce”, and encourage shoppers to buy locally and “support a sector very affected by the Covid-19 crisis”, while following all safety and hygiene guidelines.

-- Advertisement --



At the launch this week, Councillor for Tourism Jesús Pérez Atencia said: “We present what will be the thread of this atypical Christmas campaign undoubtedly marked by the pandemic. Under the title: ‘Close to those you love most’, we invite the residents of Velez-Malaga to live Christmas in a responsible way.”

He urged the town to “do so by following the guidelines of safety and hygiene set by the various administrations. And of course, everything is focused on boosting local trade, buying in our stores and supporting a sector very affected by the crisis of Covid-19.”

Atencia said a “very emotional video and various media campaigns” will raise awareness of “the importance of being close to those you love most this Christmas”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’Closer to those you love the most’ Christmas campaign”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.