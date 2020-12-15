Clients and volunteers enjoy Age Concern Marbella Christmas get together

It was a bitter sweet moment for Tom Burns, President of Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara as he welcomed guests and volunteers to the Age Concern Christmas lunch today (December 15) at the Hogan Stand in San Pedro.

He basically said that 2020 was a terrible year that everybody would want to forget and he particularly grieved for the loss of one of his sisters and great friend as well as supporter of the organisation Stephen Brooksbank.

Fellow committee member Carol Woolnoth also spoke about the sad losses that so many had endured and remembered great friend of the organisation Muriel Rose, whose son Peter was attending in her place.

As ever Euro Weekly News was delighted to support the event by donating a huge hamper of goods for auction by the former professional UK auctioneer James who also presided over the sale of another hamper donated by the Hogan Stand and an exceptional painting.

All of those who attended enjoyed a super three course meal and with the great weather it was possible for many to sit outside and ensure that social distancing was properly maintained during the afternoon.

After the auction, there was a selection of Christmas songs with local singer Karen Danzig getting everyone in the festive mood and there was a brief appearance from EWN columnist and friend of Age Concern Nicole King who had to be present at two events that day.

If you live in the area and would like any assistance due to age, disability, loneliness of see the current adversity as an opportunity visit the charities website www.ageconcernmarbella.com to find out more as these dedicated volunteers are there to help.

