Burger King to promote independent UK restaurants as Covid restrictions take their toll

BURGER KING is to help promote independent UK restaurants as new tier 3 Covid restrictions are set to take their toll.

Burger King has revealed it will be using its platform to advertise for independent restaurants that have struggled this year due to the pandemic after it was revealed on Monday, December 14, that more than 34 million people in England will enter into the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions.

The news, which will affect London and parts of the South East of England, was announced in hopes that it will stop an alarming rise in COVID infections experienced in those regions, although will see all restaurants and pubs forced to close, except for takeaways and deliveries.

The fast-food brand put out a statement via Twitter, naming various eateries in need of support: “There’s more to life than the Whopper,” it begins,

“There’s Roti King, Sultan’s Palace, Tayyab’s, Eco, Dumplings Legend, Ochi’s, Damak, Platzki… in short, there are many great dishes from thousands of restaurants that deserve to be as famous as the Whopper.

“As we head into tier 3 across more parts of the country, it’s clear independent restaurants need all our support.”

They need you more than ever! pic.twitter.com/Nol9sbjK0b — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) December 14, 2020

The company continued by announcing that it would be making its Instagram account available to independent restaurants to use as an advertising space.

“Until they can reopen, they can advertise on our Instagram for free,” the statement concluded.

