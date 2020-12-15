BREXIT Scuppers Proposed Hulk January Transfer To Wolves because he does not fit the required criteria



In a move that will surely send waves of panic through top-flight Premiership clubs, the looming Brexit looks set to make it difficult to bring in foreign players after January 1, 2021.

-- Advertisement --



According to The Athletic, Wolves had been hoping to sign former Brazil international, Hulk, aged 34, on a free transfer from Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, when his contract expires on December 31, but new rules surrounding Brexit, mean players have to meet certain criteria, and Hulk, unfortunately, doesn’t.

Hulk is reported to be earning £385,000-a-week in China but was prepared to take a cut of 90 per cent in his wages, to be able to play in the Premiership for the first time in his career, which is one of the main hurdles, as from January 1, 2021, foreign players have to meet criteria based on the quality of league they are coming from, plus their international experience, and the Chinese Super League is not regarded as highly as the Bundesliga, Serie A, or La Liga.

Also, Hulk retired from international duties with Brazil, in 2016, meaning he doesn’t have sufficient international hours under his belt.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brexit Scuppers Proposed Hulk January Transfer To Wolves”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.