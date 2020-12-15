Breaking News: Moderna’s vaccine has been cleared after being deemed safe and 94 per cent effective

BREAKING NEWS: Moderna’s vaccine has been cleared by US regulators after being deemed safe and 94 per cent effective, one day after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began being administered across the country.

After the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) published the positive findings on Tuesday, December 15, it now just needs to be approved by the FDA’s Vaccine Panel on Thursday, December 17, before it can become the second coronavirus vaccine allowed in the US.

The 54-page document released by the FDA shows the vaccines had a 94.1 per cent efficacy rate out of a trial of 30,000 people and that there were “no specific safety concerns”, with the most common side effects including fever, headaches, and muscle and joint pain

Shipments could begin within 24 hours, IF approved by the team of experts, and by the FDA’s vaccine chief.