Big Christmas Thank You from APSA Animal Rescue

ASPA Animal Rescue have sent a big Christmas thank you to all those who have helped this year. APSA is a non-profit charity that was founded in 2002 by a group of expats to improve the welfare of animals in the Almanzora valley.

The main focus of APSA is the rescue and care of abandoned animals, and they aim to find loving fur-ever homes for their dogs. They have re-homed around 100 dogs this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for APSA told Euro Weekly News, “It undoubtedly has been one of the hardest years yet. Due to Covid we have not been able to hold events throughout the year, which has had a tremendous impact on fund raising and donations in general.

“It’s been tough but with all things considered we could not do what we do without our volunteers, also a big thank you goes out to everyone who has thought about the dogs and have donated food, beds and toys this Christmas. We are still accepting donations both at the Albox shop and at the market stall at Los Llanos, so hopefully every dog in our care will enjoy their Christmas too”.

