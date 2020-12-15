Balearic Islands register highest number of new Covid cases since September

The Balearic Islands have registered the highest number of daily new Covid cases since September.

THE Ministry of Health has reported 339 new infections in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, December 15, and two Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This brings the death toll since the start of the pandemic on the islands to 432.

The highest number of infections recorded in a single day since September places the islands above 28,000 cases since the first contagion was detected in February, with a total of 28,190.

Pressure on hospitals continues to grow with 245 Covid patients admitted to various health centres in the islands, 17 more than yesterday.

On a positive note, 17 people have been discharged from hospital and 133 from Primary Care.

