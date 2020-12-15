ARRESTED WITH POSITIVE PCR

A traveller headed to Morroco from Malaga has been arrested with a positive PCR test.

The man claimed he was from Ibiza and seemed nervous to police when they questioned him.

The national police agents Originally thought he could be transporting drugs, what they actually found after a search was a positive PCR test.

IT is illegal and against COVID-19 restrictions of movement to travel between provinces at this time, particularly so with a positive PCR test.

The suspect who was arrested trying to board a bus in Malaga to travel to Algeciras should have been self-isolating.

A local court will decide on the fine and any other penalty for the breach in circulation rules during and enforced phase.

