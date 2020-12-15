Ara Malikian creates Christmas carol for Madrid

THIS year, Madrid will have its own Christmas carol, thanks to Lebanese violinist Ara Malikian.

Malikian, born in Lebanon of Armenian heritage and now a Spanish national, has created an original piece called ‘Gold, frankincense and myrrh’ which will be played at all the activities which Madrid has planned for its Christmas programme.

The piece pays homage to the city which is now his home and is defined as a musical creation to “beat together at the rhythm of the city” because the “dialogue between the city and its inhabitants at this time of year is created by the most universal of languages, music”.

Violinist Malikian has been able to bring classical music closer to all kinds of audiences.

The essence of Madrid has been captured in the notes of Ara Malikian’s Christmas carol created specially for Madrid and has become its soundtrack, it can be heard at this link.

