Antigen Versus PCR tests for Canaries

The row between the Spanish government and the Canarian government continues over tests.

The Canarians believe tha t an antigen test at this time is sufficient for travellers and have recommended it be used, however, the Spanish government require the more expensive (130-150 euros ) PCR test.

A Regional decree chosen and approved by Angel Victor Torres(president of the canary islands ) for the antigen test to be used for foreign tourist entry, may now be in jeopardy due to the Spanish government wanting the much stricter PCR test.

It is possible (in a contradiction ) to use the quicker cheaper antigen test to return to the Penninsula from the canary islands.

However, it’s understood the health ministry of Spain, for safety if nothing else, requires that foreign tourists have a recent and negative PCR test for entry and exit.

Victor Angel Torres has been appealing for some form of understanding between the two governments.

On the one hand, scientific criteria support both tests, but there is also an issue over border control powers.

In the meantime, the Canarians are waiting for that decision which at least gives them a direction, a sense of aiming forward and indeed a decision which has longevity.

They must be given the tools to rebuild an almost destroyed economy.

Clearly, the squabbling needs to stop, and people need to get back to work once again and support and build their businesses and therefore, their communities.

