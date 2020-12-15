Almeria City’s children will miss out on the planned Christmas ice rinks and other fun this festive period.

The city had planned to have ice rinks and other attractions that were hoped to be seen at the Plaza de Velas over Christmas. The Mirador de Rambla was expected to host a carousel and Station Park had a giant slide planned.

-- Advertisement --



Unfortunately, the proposals for the different attractions did not arrive in time, as the attractions should have been up and running by December 5, and in place till January 6.

There are plans to keep the children entertained though with floats for the Three Kings which will cost 30,000 euros. The floats will be set up and remain stationary to prevent the risk of infection and 13,000 kilos of candy will be handed out to individuals too.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria Children Will Miss Out on Planned Christmas Ice Rinks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.