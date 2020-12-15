MANCHESTER chef Gareth Mason has made headlines with his tier 3 pie that includes fish, chips and mushy peas inside a pastry crust.
Chef Mason is the executive chef at Retreat Restaurants which own three beautiful restaurants in tier three Lancashire and Greater Manchester that can only open for takeaway.
So like all true chefs he got creative and devised the rather clever Tier 3 pie which he dubbed a “northerners dream come true” and said could potentially become a new takeaway favourite.
Gareth is excited to see the pie become a firm favourite at the restaurant’s when they are finally allowed to re-open for diners.
Speaking of his culinary creation Gareth said,
“It was just a joke really to demonstrate the tier system and make a meal that relates to that.”
“So we made a three-tier pie for a tier-three restaurant.”
Gareth explained it has been a tough year for the hospitality industry and the uncertainty has added to the anxiety.
“There is uncertainty as to what is going to happen, it’s quite frustrating.
“We have two restaurants in Greater Manchester and one in Lancashire, so during the last tier system the ones In Lancashire could open but the two in Greater Manchester couldn’t.
“Now, none of them can open, only for takeaway. When the announcement is made next week, we could have different rules for different restaurants again.”
It is inspiring to see such creativity and determination from those in the hospitality industry who are facing rule changes weekly and are unable to plan ahead at such a crucial time of year.
Keeping a positive mindset is not the easiest of tasks right now, so if you see a local business trying something new, why not give them a try and support your local community and the efforts they are going to in the fight to keep not only their business but their dreams alive.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A Tier 3 Rule bending pie of dreams”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.