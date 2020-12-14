Young man reported missing

A MAN, 20, has been reported missing from his home in Algodonales, Cadiz since December 8.

Alonso Mejias Flores, is 1.72m tall, thin, with light brown hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses, and when he was last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit, a black jacket and white shoes.

His sister reported his disappearance on Twitter, and the Guardia Civil have been alerted and are carrying out searches for the man.

He also went missing on December 25 last year, but was found two days later in perfect health.

