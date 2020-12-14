WWII Grenade Explodes in Family Kitchen

A MUM and daughter from Kent are extremely lucky as they escape injury, when a WWII grenade they had collected from a beach explodes in their kitchen.

Jodie Crews, aged 38 and her daughter Isabella had been wandering on the beach when they came across a strange artefact and brought it home. The pair had thought the object to be a fossil, and had taken to social media to ask for help in identifying their unique find from Sandown Beach in Kent.

Jodie, who works for Kent County Council had no idea they had in fact taken home and displayed on the living room table, an 80-year-old, WWII grenade. The explosion came as a shock.

Mum Jodie said, “It just turned into a fireball. My daughter screamed and ran out the back door. I grabbed the grenade and ran with it at arms’ length into the kitchen where I hurled it into the sink.

“We just went into survival mode.

“I then rushed upstairs to soak a towel to throw over it to put it out. The adrenalin must have kicked in and taken over.”

The pair escaped without injury although the house was not as lucky and sustained damage.

