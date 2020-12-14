World Surf League suspended after shark kills amateur surfer

A 56-year-old amateur surfer died as the result of a shark attack in Honolua Bay, Maui, Hawaii.

He had been admitted for emergency surgery for his leg injuries, but his condition worsened after undergoing surgery, and he finally passed away.

As a result, the Roxi Maui Pro, the tournament with which the World Surf League in Hawaii began, was suspended.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources published images of the man’s surfboard, where the shark’s teeth marks could be seen. It measures more than 43 metres across.

“The WSL has made the decision not to continue with the remaining qualifiers in Honolua Bay. We are working on different options to complete the Maui Pro event at an alternative location in Hawaii. We will announce news soon.” said the World Surf League when confirming it was suspended after the shark killed the amateur surfer, who was not taking part in the competion.

