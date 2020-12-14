Warning to expats as bogus gas technicians claim to be from the council

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de arenas

Council issues warning after reports of bogus gas technicians claiming to be from the local authority have attempted to gain access to people’s homes in Arena – in particular those of expats.

A COUNCIL spokesperson said: “We have learned that there are some people visiting houses within our municipality, especially the houses of foreigners, saying that they are gas technicians and they are going to check the facilities.

“They ask to enter the homes and charge for their inspection, in addition saying they are authorised by the council and even that they are employees.

“All this is false, since the city council has not authorised anyone to visit the houses and inspect the gas installations, much less that they are council staff.


“Please, do not allow technical assumptions to enter your homes to avoid scams,” the council added.

Anyone who visits a property to check facilities must be duly accredited by a company and must have previously been requested.


Anybody who receives a visit from one of these “alleged technicians” is asked to contact the Guardia Civil on 061 or Arenas Council on 952 509 005.

