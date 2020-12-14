Vinnie Jones Pulls Out Of Charity Football Match

ACTOR Vinnie Jones pulls out of a Covid charity football match because of a decade-long feud with Eastenders star Tamer Hassan

Hard-man actor Vonnie Jones has said he won’t play in the Sunday, December 20 charity Covaid football match after learning his long-term rival, Eastenders actor Tamer Hassan, has also been asked to take part. The decade-old feud began when the pair had a bust-up while working together on Bloodlust in the US.

The footie game aimed at raising funds for Covid charity Mask Our Heroes will host other stars such as Emile Heskey, Wayne Bridge and Bobby Zamora, and fans can pay £29 to live stream the match.

A source close to Jones told The Sun: “Vinnie was all geared up to play in Covaid. It’s a great line-up of players with Sam Allardyce and Harry Redknapp coaching the two sides.

“But a few days ago he was told Tamer had also signed up and Vinnie wasn’t having it.

“He said he couldn’t play with Tamer and recalled their bust-up back in 2010.”

