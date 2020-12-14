MEDALS come home from Ibiza in victory for Andalucian trail runners.

The Andalcian trail running team competed over the weekend in the Second Championship, that was held in Ibiza. The team brought home silver medals after coming second in the Team category and showed a strong performance in the individual categories.

Granada’s Mario Olmedo led the team to victory and also came forth in the individual 21 km race. He completed the race in a magnificent time of 1:25:28, only four minutes after the first place runner.

The Albox Town Hall took to Facebook to congratulate the local Albox runner, Juan Javier Jimemes Oller for his sixth place finish.

