Viagra-type drug mixed up with antidepressants recalled

THE US Food and Drugs Administration has announced that company AvKARE has issued a voluntary recall after accidentally mixing up an erectile dysfunction drugs with depression medication.

The company is recalling one lot of Sildenafil 100mg tablets and one lot of Trazodone 100mg tablets in the USA due to a product mix-up of the listed two separate products inadvertently packaged together during bottling at a third party facility.

Unintentional consumption of Sildenafil, which is the active ingredient in Viagra, may pose serious health risks to consumers with underlying medical issues.

Unintended intake of Trazodone may result in adverse health consequences such as somnolence/sedation, dizziness, constipation, and blurred vision.

More information of the affected lots of the viagra-type drug which was mixed up with antidepressants can be found on the FDA website.

