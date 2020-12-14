Valencian President Announces There Could Be More Restrictions

PRESIDENT of Spain’s Valencian Community announces that there could be more restrictions if the region’s figures don’t improve

Speaking in an interview on La Hora de la 1 on TVE on Monday, December 14, the president of the Valencian community warned that tougher measures could be in store if an improvement is not seen in the coronavirus figures. In his interview, Puig said that even though the rate of accumulative incidences has dropped more than other countries in Europe, “it is not at all positive” and has advocated “acting from serenity, without permanent reactive impulses and trying to feel the effect of the measures being taken.”

Puig added that the measures which will be implemented in Valencia “depend largely on whether the third wave is going to be more terrible or less terrible” and that the next couple of weeks represent a “very big test.” The president also added that he does not rule out adding more restrictions if necessary to stop the spread of infections.

Puig insisted that “what is not in this crisis are recipes that work in a clear and univocal way”, and has pointed out that currently, the situation is better in the Valencian Community and Spain in general than “in Germany or Austria, which until now was an exemplary country.”

“We still do not know many things about this pandemic,” he added.

