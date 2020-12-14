THE Community of Valencia has recorded the highest number of ICU admissions in Spain

According to data from the Ministry of Health on Friday, December 11, Valencia registered 22 new admissions to intensive care units (ICU) in the previous week, a number significantly higher than anywhere else in Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The Ministry has acknowledged that the strength of the second wave is certainly weakening, but somehow at a slower rate in the Valencian Community than elsewhere in the country. Indeed, during the same period, Valencia recorded 284 hospital admissions, only one behind the much more densely populated Andalucía.

There are currently 243 patients in intensive care in the Valencian Community, behind the 366 in Catalonia, 309 in Madrid and 307 in Andalucía.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia Has Highest ICU Admissions in Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.