Trump claims Cancel Culture has struck again as Cleveland Indians set to change name

DONALD TRUMP claims that ‘Cancel Culture’ has struck again as the US media is reporting that the Cleveland Indians are set to their change name following decades of criticism.

It has long been said by people that the name is offensive and racist to Native Americans and as companies and their brands, such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s Rice have been forced to change due to the change in views from the public, it appears that the American baseball team is set to do the same.

US President Donald Trump denounced the move, which will potentially see the change to the name they’ve been using since 1915, tweeting it was “cancel culture at work!”



It is unclear when they will switch their name, or what will replace it but it has stopped the outspoken President/ departing President from sharing his views.