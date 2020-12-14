Tribute to campaigning nurse and union rep who died suddenly at home

Tribute has been to a campaigning nurse and union rep who died suddenly at home.

Malaga Regional Hospital nurse Massimo Colombi passed away at his home on Sunday, December 13, and will be remembered among other things for his efforts in ensuring hospitalised Covid patients were able to have contact with loved ones at home.

The Italian father-of-two and UGT union delegate for Malaga campaigned through the media for means to allow “patients sick with Covid-19 to have contact with their relatives through a video call”.

His appeal led to Malaga City Council joining forces with Vodafone to provide tablets, mobile phones and SIM cards for use in the city’s ICU, “to make patients’ stay in hospital more bearable”.


UGT Union spokesman, Pepe Álvarez, said: “Our colleague Massimo Colombi, who encouraged Covid patients (to communicate) or say goodbye to their families, has left us.

“A great person, a nurse and a unionist. Thank you Massimo for your example. You will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace.”


Regional Hospital of Malaga added: “A hug for the family and colleagues at the Regional Hospital of Malaga where Massimo Colombi worked. Today we are losing a nurse, but above all a great person who stood out for his generosity, humanity and love for the patients. Until always.”

The circumstances surrounding Massimo’s death are still unknown pending a post mortem.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Tribute to campaigning nurse and union rep who died suddenly at home".





