TRANSGENDER couple give birth to twins after long IVF battle and become proud parents.

Michael Elson-Steven, aged 42 gave birth in November to twins, Christin and Mavis at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital. Michael’s wife Adrianne aged 49, was overjoyed at the birth. The couple have tried for years to get pregnant and have been through IVF, with both having held off on gender confirmation surgery to allow them to have a family.

According to Belfast Live, Adrianne said, “We’ve had lots of challenging times, we’ve been abused as trans people but we can face anything together Ours is just a story of love.”

“If telling [our story] enlightens one person who hates trans people, then I think we’ll have done our duty.”

The couple successfully became pregnant on their third cycle of IVF, which was carried out in Spain, with two embryos being implanted. The happy family are doing well.

