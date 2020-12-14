Tour de France bike raises 66,000 Euros for Charity

MARCO PANTANI’S Tour de France bike from the 2000 tour, raises 66,000 euros for charity at auction.

The auction was to raise money for employees of the Mercatone Uno, Italian business. The business has gone bankrupt, and in the past had sponsored Marco Pantani’s team. The auction saw bids fly in from across Europe, and even the auction house has pitched in for the good cause. It will donate its usual commission fee to the ex-employees.

Not only did Marco’s tour bike go up for auction, it was joined by an array of memorabilia and in total raised over 160,000 euros.

The successful bidder was in fact a group, and was headed by Davide Cassani, Italian coach. The group outbid a footballer that has remained anonymous, amongst other bidders. The final part of the group’s plan is to see the memorabilia donated to the Pantani museum that is run by Marco’s family.

