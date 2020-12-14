THE last and final total solar eclipse of 2020 will occur today, December 14. It will start at 02:33 pm here in Spain and will end 07:53 pm.

Large parts of the southern end of South America i.e. parts of Chile and Argentina will plunge into total darkness as the moon passes between the Earth. According to Time and Date, part of South Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to see at least a partial solar eclipse. Here in Spain however, the event will not be visible.

According to NASA, sometimes when the moon orbits Earth, it moves between the sun and Earth. When this happens, the moon blocks the light of the sun from reaching Earth. This causes an eclipse of the sun or solar eclipse. During a solar eclipse, the moon casts a shadow onto Earth.

There are three types of solar eclipses:

The first is a total solar eclipse where the sun, moon and Earth are in a direct line. It is only visible from a small area on Earth and the sky becomes very dark as if it were night.

The second is a partial solar eclipse which happens when the sun, moon and Earth are not exactly lined up. The sun appears to have a dark shadow on only a small part of its surface.

The third type is an annular solar eclipse where the moon is farthest from Earth and it does not block the entire view of the sun. This creates what looks like a ring around the moon.

The best cities to view the partial solar eclipse from would be Santiago (Chile), São Paulo (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay), and Asuncion (Paraguay).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The last and final total solar eclipse of 2020 will occur on December 14”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.