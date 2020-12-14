TAKE That Boris Johnson… Superstar Robbie Williams has transformed himself into Britain’s Prime Minister, to poke fun at Boris in the video for his new festive single, Can’t Stop Christmas.

In a new music video, Robbie performs his latest single, Can’t Stop Christmas, jiving around with a Theresa May lookalike to poke fun at the Prime Minister.

In the video Robbie turns on the TV where he has transformed into the PM, delivering a briefing flanked by his scientific advisers before they’re all joined by his Tory predecessor Theresa May for a dance.

Despite his new festive single, Robbie is hoping Towie legend Gemma Collins beats him to the top of charts later this month after admitting that he and wife Ayda are huge fans of the Essex girl, and he’s been amazed by her incredible vocals.

