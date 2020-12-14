SUPERMODEL Naomi Campbell Buys Hazmat Suits In Bulk for fear they might be in short supply during the pandemic



Supermodel Naomi Campbell, aged 50, hit back at critics of her use of full PPE on flights, telling The Wall Street Journal that she took the advice of fellow supermodel and friend, Linda Evangelista, who told her to buy in bulk, online, with Naomi revealing her fear that the suits might end up in short supply due to the pandemic.

Responding to claims against her, Naomi said, “They were acting like I was stealing supplies from the hospital, like sneaking in Manhattan and going to the hospitals and stealing their supply. That’s how it felt when I was reading it. So I started answering back, saying, ”I got it on Amazon! I got it on Amazon!” I bought it fair and square on the internet”.

Naomi pointed out that she had taken out an online subscription, and, “There was one point when my subscription hadn’t come because they’d run out, and I panicked, even though I wasn’t going anywhere”.

Fans of the model were taken aback to learn of Naomi’s elaborate cleaning routines before going on flights, including wearing a full-body hazmat suit, visor, gloves, and mask, saying “This is how I feel comfortable travelling if I have to. I’m keeping it at a minimum. If I do have to go, I’m keeping it like this”, while revealing she has been deep-cleaning her aeroplane seats for at least 16 years, without ever telling the public about it.

