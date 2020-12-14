Spain Registers Lowest Covid Accumulated Incidences in EU

SPAIN registers the lowest number of Covid accumulated incidences in the EU

According to data published by the Ministry of Health in Spain on Friday, December, 11, Spain now has the lowest rate of accumulated incidences of coronavirus in the EU. In just over a month, the country has gone from registering the maximum of 529 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on November 9, to only 189 reported on Friday.

The good news is that the downward trend can be seen in almost all regions, the only exceptions being the Canary Islands and Balearics, which have shown a slight increase since November 27. The decline slowed down throughout the country during ‘Black Friday’ when many people took to the streets for pre-Christmas shopping, but overall the trends are positive.

The director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simon warned in November, however, that it is much easier to get the incidences down from 500, than it will be to get them to the desired rate of 25 per 100,000. If the accumulated incidences could be brought to this level, he reasoned, a potential third wave could be faced more “calmly.”

