Somerset Police Arrest Couple On Suspicion Of Murder as Newborn Baby Found Dead in Private Garden

Somerset Police Arrest Couple On Suspicion Of Murder After Newborn Baby Found Dead in Private Garden.

Police are treating the death of a newborn baby boy as a “potential homicide” after his body was found in a North Somerset garden. Police have arrested two people – a man and a woman – after the baby’s body was found in Weston-super-Mare on Saturday 12 December.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesperson said: “The two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, but this remains a homicide investigation as the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. “A forensic post-mortem examination will be held in due course.” Police issued an urgent appeal to find the baby’s mother saying they were ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare.

The mother was later found and officers thanked the community for their support. An investigation is now underway into the death of the baby.

