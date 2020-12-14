A search is underway for 66-year-old woman who fell into the Corneja River in Spain’s Avila and was swept away

The Government Delegation in Castilla y Lyon reported that the woman fell into the Corneja River on Saturday afternoon, December 12 between the Avila municipalities of Villafranca de la Sierra and Navacepedilla de Corneja, and was swept downstream by the current. As reported by Efe, the woman’s son plunged into the river to save her but after injuring his leg said “he could barely save himself.”

-- Advertisement --



Guardia Civil and GREIM patrols from El Barco de Avila converged at the area where she disappeared and a wide-scale search was launched. Members of the Special Group of Underwater Activities from Madrid also joined the search and a helicopter was requested to comb the area from the air.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Search For Woman Who Fell Into River In Spain’s Avila”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.