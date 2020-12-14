Sadiq Khan Calls For ALL London Schools To Close

MAYOR Sadiq Khan calls for ALL schools in London to close, following the example set by Greenwich

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that all the city’s schools should follow the example set by Greenwich and close early for the Christmas hospitals. His statement comes as Greenwich Council announced that all the borough’s schools would shut their doors on Monday, December 14, four days earlier than planned, leaving frustrated parents scrambling to arrange last-minute childcare.

Mr Khan’s spokesman told The Daily Telegraph: ‘The mayor is backing the early closure of schools and would like the Government to consider shutting schools from Tuesday. He wants Monday to be the last day at school.’

However, the controversial decision sets London on a direct collision course with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who has threatened that legal action may be taken against schools which do not stay open.

